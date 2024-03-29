Carpet Museum to host lecture on Central Asia's textiles and jewelry [PHOTOS]

29 March 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Carpet Museum invites you to join the lecture on textiles and jewellery of the XIX–XX centuries of Central Asia on March 30.

The lecture is organised as part of the exhibition "Culture of Clothing and Jewellery Art of the Turkic Peoples", Azernews reports.

The exhibition featured a range of materials, from colourful silks to intricate embroidery, each piece telling a story of craftsmanship and artistry. The ornate patterns and designs of the costumes offer viewers a glimpse into the intricate traditions and customs of the Turkic peoples.

The project is timed to the Novruz holiday and the 15th anniversary of its inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Please register in advance to participate in the lecture led by Virginia Morgan-Hayat in Russian.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

