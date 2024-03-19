American artist's work added to permanent exhibition of Heydar Aliyev Centre [VIDEO]

19 March 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

A new work has been added to the permanent exhibition of the Heydar Aliyev Centre.

According to Azernews, this is the work of American artist Daniel Wurtzel, "Air fountain - dance of kalagayis".

Daniel Wurtzel is an artist known for his kinetic sculptures and installations using air and light materials.

He managed to present the dance of the air. The author plays with light, colour, form, and material while creating his moving works - kinetic sculptures. It is the air flow that revives the unique works.

Daniel Wurtzel's installation "Air fountain - dance of goblins" prepared for the Heydar Aliyev Center was created using an air vortex and fabric. The use of the colours of the Azerbaijani flag and kalaghayi ornaments in the work makes the dance even more attractive.

