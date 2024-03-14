National artists showcase their art works at UNESCO headquarters [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani artists have showcased their art works at a group exhibition at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

Honoured Artist Asmar Narimanbayova, who is the head of the Togrul Narimanbayova Association operating in France, said that the exhibition timed to International Women's Day was held under the organisation of the UNESCO Community Association, Azernews reports.

The exhibition includes works by artists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Nepal, Lebanon, and China. Azerbaijani artists Asmar Narimanbayova, Saida Fagala Akhvardi, Rena Amrahova, Yegana Huseynova, Leyla Aliyeva, and her students Inji Nuriyeva and Salakheldin Mirzazade.

Among the exhibited works are amazingly beautiful floral and fruit still lifes, mesmerising landscapes, abstract paintings, and works reflecting female images.

The Togrul Narimanbayova Association took part in organising the exhibition.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. The association successfully cooperates with leading world organisations.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz