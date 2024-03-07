Unity of man and nature through eyes of artist [PHOTOS]

7 March 2024 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani artist Lala Huseynova has showcased her art works at the National Carpet Museum.

In their remarks, the acting director of the National Carpet Museum Mira Mammadkhanova, the director of the National Art Museum Shirin Malikova, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist, Professor Aghali Ibrahimov, Head of the Department of Decorative and Applied Art at the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People Artist Aydin Rajabov, and People's Artist Arif Huseynov hailed the creativity of the young artist, Azernews reports.

More than 40 art works by Lala Huseynova are displayed as part of the exhibition. Among them are unique art pieces that trace Azerbaijan's rich heritage from the past to the future, combining traditional carpet art with modern art forms.

Here are graphic works from the artist's personal collection, Nihal Atsiz's illustrations for the book "The Death of Gray Wolves", as well as rare carpets from the collection of the National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition titled "Touch" is an artistic expression of the thousand-year-long relationship between nature and man.

The art works reflect the inner monologue of the four elements of the universe - Water, Fire, Air and Earth, as well as the artist's boundless creative world, rich imagination, feelings, and thoughts. They also demonstrate the close interaction of man with the environment as well as the carpet motifs.

Lala Huseynova's paintings have a deep philosophical meaning, both culturally and historically. Stunning art works were highly appreciated by art enthusiasts.

Art lovers have a chance to enjoy an exhibition until March 12.

