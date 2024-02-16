Wonderful music fills National Art Museum [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

16 February 2024 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has launched a new project, "Music in the Museum".

The first concert within the project "Do you love Bach?" was dedicated to the work of the great German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, Azernews reports.

Director of the National Art Museum, Honoured Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Nigar Akhundova stressed the importance of the project in the cultural life of society.

Next, the Baku Chamber Orchestra and laureate of international competitions, acclaimed pianist Saida Tagizade, delighted the audience with wonderful music.

The concert took place with the support of PASHA Holding. Each project stage organised by the Culture Ministry and the National Art Museum is dedicated to a specific era in music and fine arts.

Listeners will have a unique opportunity not only to listen to music but also to take part in a thematic excursion that will introduce them to works of art of that time.

As a result, the culture of each era will be perceived by them in indissoluble unity. In collaboration with the leading musical institutions of our country

The museum will present a new program to music enthusiasts every month, which includes classical music and Azerbaijani composers, as well as national, jazz, and ethnic music.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists. These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.

