Holiday season comes alive at National Carpet Museum [PHOTOS]

28 December 2023 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Atmosphere full of joy and the magic of the winter holidays have filled the National Carpet Museum. The museum hosted a festive event dedicated to the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year, Azernews reports.

Students of the Children's Art School No. 2 named after Vagif Mustafazade, Children's Music School No. 7 named after Huseyngulu Sarabsky, Şərq çırağı Children's Creative Center and dance groups Uğurum, Röya, Qafqaz Vurğunları, Azərbaycan" Ritmləri Song and Dance Ensemble stunned the audience with colorful show.



The Carpet Museum also organized master classes on decorative and applied arts on New Year and winter themes for the participants of the festive event.

Bright performances, colorful lights and ornaments created a magical ambiance, invoking feelings of warmth and joy.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularizing and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz