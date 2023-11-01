Kirkuk Culture Association to cooperate with Azerbaijan Press Council [PHOTOS]

1 November 2023 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Press Council and the Kirkuk Culture Association. The signing the MoU took place at the meeting held in the Press Council with the participation of the delegation from Kirkuk, Iraq, which visited Baku, Azernews report.

Talking about Azerbaijan's cultural relations with the Turkic world, Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Rashad Majid, pointed out that journalists in the Turkic region cooperate closely with each other. Stating that he is hopeful that closeness with the media organization in the Kirkuk region of Iraq will be important in this sense, R. Majid emphasized the great and selfless work of the Kirkuk Cultural Association and its head, Shamseddin Kuzechi in creating and strengthening bonds between Azerbaijan and Kirkuk, as well as in promoting common Turkish values. He pointed out that he was awarded by the institution headed by the Chairman of the Council, Sh. Kuzachi and presented him with the diploma of the Council.

Speaking about the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation, Sh. Kuzachi listed the points that justify the importance of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the Press Council and the Kirkuk Culture Association in terms of support for the further systematization of the ongoing work.

Other speakers spoke about the characteristics of Kirkuk Turks' integration into the Turkic world and said that there is a need to promote common history, culture, and traditions on wider platforms. At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.

It should be noted that in the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Ministry of Culture and the Kirkuk Cultural Association, in the direction of promoting common values and principles, measures aimed at preparing and implementing projects for the purpose of practical support for the provision of quality news production by media subjects, increasing the prospects of joint international cooperation, and investigating the possibilities of applying foreign experience to see and other issues are reflected.

---

