National designer to demonstrate her collection at Tengrii Fashion Week Kazakhstan

19 October 2023 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova's "Collage" collection will be demonstrated as part of Tengrii Fashion Week Kazakhstan.

The fashion show will take place on October 19 in Aktau,Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Designers of the Turkic world from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also present their collections.

Notably, Gulnara Khalilova's collections have been successfully exhibited at fashion weeks and international events in the USA, Britain, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

She is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan's national clothing, textbooks, and catalogs for higher education institutions.

Khalilova is a member of the Eurasian Ethno Designers Association. She also heads the Azerbaijan National Clothing Center.

