Students of ADA University meet with head of AzerEnergy [PHOTOS]

Students of the Faculty of Electrical and Electric Power Engineering presented by ADA University jointly with George Washington University (USA) met with the President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev, Azernews reports.

The teaching staff of ADA University and employees of Azerenerji participated in the meeting with the students who had just returned from Washington.

Students who just finished the academic year at George Washington University shared the knowledge and skills they acquired there with AzerEnergy OJSC.

Later, Baba Rzayev congratulated the students who had just returned to Azerbaijan and gave them detailed information about the dynamic activities and initiatives of Azerenergy OJSC. He emphasized the commitment of Azerenerji OJSC to the training of young talents in the energy sector and expressed his satisfaction with supporting this dual program presented by ADA University.

"Cooperation with ADA University provides opportunities for closer analysis of international experience in electrical engineering and energy issues and its application in our country," he added.

Baba Rzayev, who shared his professional career advice with the students, also offered expert opinion on the master's dissertations to be presented by the students on topics covering modern trends in electrical power engineering.

It should be noted that in 2019, a memorandum of understanding was signed between ADA University and AzerEnergy OJSC, and it is planned to organize high-level personnel training in the field of electrical engineering and to implement joint measures to expand the potential of this field in general.

Students of the master's program funded by AzerEnergy OJSC complete their master's education in a total of five semesters, including three semesters at ADA University and two semesters at George Washington University, USA.

