Baku hosts poetry battle with Irana Gasimova [PHOTOS]

27 July 2023 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku has hosted the fifth evening within the project "Poetry battle with Irana Gasimova".

Founded in 2022, the project cover various themes from philosophy to humor, Azernews reports.

This time, the poetry evening was dedicated to nature", which takes a a leading position in the musical, poetic and artistic works of most poets and writers.

Young and talented poets Anara Akhundova, Saida Subkhi, Haji Gashimov, Magsud Kazimov, Leyla Gurbanova, Zarema Manafova, Ekaterina Guselnikova, Lala Gasanova and Eldar Jangirbayov took part in the poetic battle.

The jury included well-known artist Nigar Narimanbayova (France), Honored Artist Teymur Rahimov, member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and the British Poet Society Leyli Salayeva, founder of the NAC intellectual club and communication platform Nigar Babayeva.

Saida Subhi was declared the winner of the competition. The winner received a diploma and gifts from the author of the project, a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, poetess, screenwriter and director Irana Gasimova, as well as a special prize from Nigar Narimanbayova-her graphic work.

