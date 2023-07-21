ANIMAFILM announces participants of competition program

The 6th ANIMAFILM Festival has announced the Participants of the Competition Program.

The ANIMAFILM 2023 will take place at Nizami Cinema Center in Baku on September 6-10, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by Azerbaijan Animation Association with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The festival's selection committee has announced the list of films included in the competition program.

The films will be evaluated by an international and children's jury, and the winners will be announced at the closing ceremony of the 6th ANIMAFILM festival. The members of the international jury will be announced soon.

A total of 174 films from 46 countries have been submitted to the festival.

The selection committee has accepted 39 films from 13 countries for the competition.

These films will compete in two international and two local categories.

The following awards will be offered to the winners:

· The international competition's prize in the nomination "Best Short Animation Film – Grand Prix" — 1000 US dollars.

· The international competition's prize in the nomination "The Best Short Animated Film for Children" — 500 US dollars.

· Local competition prize for "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" — 500 US dollars.

· Local competition prize for "Best Azerbaijani Student Short Animated Film"— 300 US dollars.

· The Audience Award Prize.

· Special Awards of Partners.

Since 2018 ANIMAFILM Festival brings together children, young people and families, animation directors and studios to introduce them to international experience, meets them with local and foreign professionals, shows hundreds of animated films, holds master classes, conferences, concerts, performances and exhibitions.

