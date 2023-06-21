Next stage of first round held as part of World of Mugham Music Festival [PHOTOS]

Next stage of the first round of the International Mugham Competition has been held within the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

The auditions for the next stage of the first round were first held in the category of instrumental performance. In this category, 6 other participants whose names appeared in the lottery - Jahandar Mikayilov, Anar Velizade (Azerbaijan), Hasan Kirish (Turkey), Farhodbek Madaminov, Toshtemir Shukurullayev (Uzbekistan), Ofir Viflich (Israel), and then 5 other performers in the singing category - Khayal Huseynov , Mirali Sarizade (Azerbaijan), Sohiba Abdullayeva, Alibek Saparboev (Uzbekistan), Isa Shokri Charandabi (Iran) presented their performances, Azernews reports.

Then the names of the performers who qualified for the second stage of the competition were announced. Five participants in the category of instrumental performance - Vagif Tahmazov, Jahandar Mikayilov, Anar Velizade (Azerbaijan), Shohjahon Yoriev, Toshtemur Shukurullayev (Uzbekistan), at the same time, 5 performers in the category of singing - Mirali Sarizade, Dashing Kurchaily (Azerbaijan), Mohichehra Shahmurotova, Dostmurod Negmurodov (Uzbekistan), Isa Shokri Charandabi (Iran) qualified for the second round of the competition.

International Mugham Competition is held in the categories of singing and instrumental performance. In addition to Azerbaijan, a total of 22 performers from Iran, Israel, Uzbekistan and Turkiye competed in the competition, including 12 performers in the performance category and 10 performers in the singing category. Azerbaijan is represented by 5 performers in the category of instrumental performance, and 4 in the category of singing.

The auditions of the second round will be held on June 21. After the auditions, the winners will be chosen from among the performers who went to the second round. The final concert of the festival will be held on June 25 at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The international jury from Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Turkiye will choose the winners of the competition for singing and instrumental performance. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in both categories, as well as the Grand Prix.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz