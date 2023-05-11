First "Natavan" opera staged in Shusha

11 May 2023 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

It was first experienced on the last day of the "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, and Cıdır düzü (Jidir plain) was filled with the sounds of Vasif Adıgozalov's opera "Natavan".

It should be noted that the opera timed to the life and work of Khurshidbanu Natavan, the daughter of the Karabakh Khan, a prominent figure of Azerbaijani artistic thought, and the social and political events that took place in Karabakh at that time, was shown for the first time in Shusha.

Artists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater took place on the stage. The conductor was People's Artist, son of the author of the opera, Yalchin Adıgozalov.



