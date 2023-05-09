Colorful youth festival held in Sumgayit [PHOTOS]

9 May 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Colorful youth festival has been held at Mugham Center in Sumgayit. The youth festival was timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony, the Azerbaijani anthem was played, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, who gave their lives for the sake of the country's independence and freedom.

In their remarks, President of the Spain-Azerbaijan Trade and Culture Association Farid Mustafayev, project author Konul Sultan, head of BrendSport Bahruz Samadov and others emphasised that the country is growing spiritually rich, patriotic and talented young generation thanks to the state youth policy laid down by the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, National Leader Heydar Aliyev. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev successfully continues the policy today. The Azerbaijani state pays great attention to the young people in the country. All nesessary conditions and opportunities have been created to unlock the youth potential.

Numerous programs are being carried out to identify and promote knowledge and skills. Many youth talents are awarded presidential scholarships and prizes. Conditions are being created for young people to receive a high level of education and professional skills, successfully participate in the country's development process and achieve success in the international arena

The 44-day Patriotic Wardemonstrated the patriotism and heroism of the Azerbaijani youth to the whole world.

Members of martyr families and veterans of the Karabakh war also spoke at the event.

The guests were shown a video about the life and work of Heydar Aliyev, which tells about the role of the National Leader in sports and youth policy.

A concert program was presented with the participation of creative teams, youth activists were awarded honorary diplomas.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

