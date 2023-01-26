Culture Ministry launches new project within Year of Heydar Aliyev

26 January 2023 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Culture Ministry has launched a project "Life connected with culture" within the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of the project, the audience will be provided with opportunities to see photos taken from various cultural and art events attended by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in different years, as well as his remarks made on culture and art.

The project will be available on the ministry's official website and social media accounts.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared 2023 as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan.

10 May 2023 will mark the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people and the founder of the independent Azerbaijani state.

2022 went down in the history of Azerbaijan as the Year of Shusha. The country's cultural capital turned 270 last year.

