Tbilisi marks Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis [PHOTO]

World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day has been celebrated in Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The gala concert was co-organized by M. F. Akhundov Tbilisi Museum of Azerbaijani culture with the support of the Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia.

Employees of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Turkiye in Georgia, and public representatives took part in the event.

The stage of the Akaki House of Actors, where the event was held, was decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia and Azerbaijani carpets.

Leyla Aliyeva, an employee of the museum, congratulated the event participants on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

The concert program opened with the song Ay Lachin by Georgian singers.

Georgian singer Dito Kisishvili, ashug Nargila Mehdiyeva, Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Nargiz Aliyeva and Farida Malikova, Azerbaijani and Georgian singers, Jeyran and Melitassy dance ensembles, Ramin Pirmammadov performed a colorful show.

