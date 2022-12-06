Azerbaijani music astonishes Italian audience [PHOTO]

6 December 2022 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Russian pianist Olga Domnina has performed a gala concert dedicated to Azerbaijan's eminent composer, founder of the symphonic mugham genre Fikrat Amirov, Azernews reports.

The concert took place in the Massimo Troisi Theater at the initiative of Amici della Musica Music Association

Azerbaijani music astonished the Italian audience who excitedly listened to music pieces by Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, and Faraj Garayev.

Now northern Italian music lovers are looking forward to the pianist's new concerts in Italy.

The pianist plans to include works by Rahil Hasanov and Ayaz Gambarli in the upcoming concert programs

Recall that in September, Olga Domnina performed with a concert program at the Tor Bella Monaca Theater.

The concert in Rome featured Fikrat Amirov's 12 Miniature, Gara Garayev's 24 Preludes for Piano, and Faraj Garayev's Monsieur Bee Line.

Olga Domnina is a laureate of many international competitions. She is a graduate of the Gnessin Russian Academy of Music and the London Royal Academy of Music.

Along with solo concerts, she performs with chamber and symphony orchestras on world stages.

The pianist's interest in Azerbaijani music is so great that she is called a promoter of Azerbaijani music. Olga Domnina has been living in Sicily for over 10 years.

