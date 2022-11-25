Fikrat Amirov's centenary celebrated with gala concert [PHOTO]

25 November 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's centenary has been widely celebrated at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

First Deputy Culture Minister Vagif Aliyev delivered an opening speech at the event.

Vagif Aliyev spoke about the life and activities of the great composer, who made a huge contribution to Azerbaijani musical culture.

The first deputy culture minister stressed that the composer's centenary is being celebrated at the state level by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

Since the beginning of the year, a series of events have been held in Azerbaijan and abroad including the Fikrat Amirov International Composing Competition and the jubilee concert held at the UNESCO headquarters.

Vagif Aliyev also noted the release of Fikrat Amirov's piano music album, which includes music pieces by Azerbaijan's outstanding composer performed by Vice-Rector for International Relations, Public Relations and Public Affairs, People's Artist Yegana Axundova.

A music album "Fikrat Amirov-100" has been included in the long list of the 2023 Grammy Music Awards in the category "Best Classical Compendium".

He brought to attention that the Culture Ministry organized a music festival dedicated to the composer.

"Speaking about Azerbaijani musical masterpieces, Fikrat Amirov's music is among the first to be mentioned. Every musical piece composed by him promotes our national values. The symphonic mughams he gave to Azerbaijani and world music are a clear example of the composer's love for mugham music," said Vagif Aliyev.

He added that the symphonic mughams "Shur" and "Kurd-ovshari" performed in Carnegie Hall in the 1950s were a great success for the Azerbaijani composition school. The same history is being repeated today.

The concert dedicated to the composer was recently held at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Next, the guests were shown video clips about Fikrat Amirov.

The event was followed by a colorful concert program that brought together People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Yegana Axundova, Samir Jafarov, Gulyanag Mammadova, Gulyaz Mammadova, Simara Imanova, Honored Artists Almaz Orujova, Inara Babayeva, Ilaha Afandiyeva, Anar Shushali, vocalist Fatima Jafarzada as well as the State Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artists Rauf Abdullayev and Yalchin Adigozalov as well as the laureate of international competitions Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater also performed at the concert under the baton of Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyeva, while the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments was conducted by People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

The concert aroused great interest among Fikrat Amirov's music admirers.

---

