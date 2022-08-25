Baku hosts Golden Summit Awards [PHOTO]

25 August 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard has hosted an award ceremony for the Golden Summit Awards.

The Turkish project was first implemented in Azerbaijan jointly by Black & Blue Media (Turkiye) and Caspian Events Group (Azerbaijan).

Altın Zirve-2022 prize is given for achievements in various fields of culture and art, public life and the media, education, and science, medicine and the fashion industry, business, tourism, and sports.

Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov won the prize in the category Journalist of the Year.

The prize winners also included the laureates People's Artist Malakhanum Ayyubova, Professor Irada Hajiyeva, Executive Director of the European Azerbaijan School Francesco Banchini (Italy), singers Ayaz Babayev, Shohrat Mammadov, Miralam Miralamov, Rasul Efendiyev, marketing manager Zarifa Rahimova, and others.

The hosts of the evening were Honored Artist Elnur Karimov (Azerbaijan) and Nevide Cicek (Turkiye).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

