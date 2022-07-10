DokuBaku names main prize in "Best Documentary Film of Azerbaijan" category [PHOTO]

10 July 2022 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

DokuBaku Film Festival 2022 will take place on September 21-25.

The film festival has recently announced the main prize for the winner in the "Best Documentary Film of Azerbaijan" category, Azernews reports.

The prize was initiated by the French Institute of Azerbaijan.

The winner in this category will get a round-trip plane ticket to France (Azerbaijan – France), a round-trip train ticket to Biarritz (France), and an amount of 500 euros to cover accommodation fees in Biarritz.

The winner of the local competition has a chance to join Biarritz FIPADOC 2023 International Documentary Film Festival scheduled on January 20-28, 2023.

The winner of DokuBaku in this category will be awarded plane and train tickets three months before the Biarritz International Documentary Film Festival 2023 starts.

Founded in 2017, the festival is the first independent international documentary film festival, that aimed to showcase documentary films from all over the world.

DokuBaku invites all the filmmakers to share their ideas on the opposition to revolution and evolution for the main competition which is presented in the following categories: Best Feature Documentary Film, Best Short Documentary Film, Best Local Documentary Film, Best Documentary Film for Children (DokuKids) and Best Documentary Film of Azerbaijan.

The films can be submitted on FilmFreeWay. The deadline is July 12, 2022. DokuBaku IDFF - FilmFreeway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993