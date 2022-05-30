Famous pianist fascinates audience with jazz improvisations [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 May 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Orange Groove restaurant has hosted a concert by a musician from Germany, a native of Baku, Vadim Abramov.

The concert was held as part of the first Baku International Piano Festival, founded by the Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, Azernews reports.

Vadim is not only a virtuoso at the upright and grand pianos and keyboards-he knows how to create a wonderful atmosphere that captivates the audience. His jazz improvisations fascinated all spectators.

Notably, the first Baku International Piano Festival kicked off on May 20-27.

World-famous pianists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, and other countries took part in the festival.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

