Ujal Hagverdiyev's art to be shown at YARAT

YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents the works of Azerbaijani artist Ujal Hagverdiyev in the solo retrospective exhibition Conversation in Presence ("Mövcudluqda ünsiyyət") at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries.

It is the first time YARAT Contemporary Art Space has presented a large-scale exhibition of works created by Azerbaijani artist Ujal Hagverdiyev at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries. Featuring paintings, etudes, album sketches, poems, personal belongings, and photographs from private and state collections, the exhibition accounts for around 250 works of art and graphics that encompass the entirety of his oeuvre. Most works are presented to the public for the first time.

Conversation in Presence transfuses Ujal's idea of "presence in space": illustrating all aspects of his oeuvre, it enables the spectator to engage in a sort of silent "dialogue" with the artist. Although he passed away, the exposition is built on the concept of contemplation and observation of the space by the artist himself. This very presence enables us to sense Ujal's "existence": touching upon his inner domain, the exhibition reflects on the aspects of his personality and work and also pictures him as a great colour stylist and connoisseur of arts, always in search of something hitherto unknown.

Ujal Hagverdiyev, who set out on his way in the 1980s, is famous for his artistic searches and experiments in various genres and schools of art. Apart from day-to-day topics (people, animals, nature, objects, etc.), his works, which are abundant visually and thematically, allude heavily to imagination and dreams, oriental philosophy, and religious topics.

Through his searches, Ujal created a unique visual language with an inimitable style and went down in the history of art as an artist renowned for his unmatched versatility. He spent the last five years of his life painting frescoes at the Church of Michael the Archangel in Baku. His wife, Yelena Hagverdiyeva, also an artist, completed his work after his demise.

The exhibition is curated by Farah Alakbarli.

Venue: Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries

Dates: May 26 – October 16

Free admission, COVID passport is required

Ujal Hagverdiyev (1960-2004) is a member of the Hagverdiyev family of artists. Having graduated from the Azim Azimzade Art School in 1979, he continued his education at the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute. After the death of Hasan Hagverdiyev, his father, he considered Kamal Ahmadi and Sanan Gurbanov his mentors. Ujal Hagverdiyev drew inspiration from Italian renaissance art, modernistic styles such as neo-impressionism, cubism, and fauvism, and the Qajar art school. Ujal Hagverdiyev's works were showcased in Russia, Georgia, UAE, France, Tunisia, Austria, Germany, and Turkey; his masterpieces are kept in private collections across the USA, Austria, Germany, Finland, and Russia.

