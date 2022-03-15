By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has launched a new project aimed at revival of art in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The project "Shusha talks" was presented at the International Mugham Center.

The main purpose of the project is to study the views of well-known cultural figures on Karabakh revival.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that the project is dedicated to the announcement of this year as the "Year of Shusha" by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

In 2022, Azerbaijan also celebrates the 270th anniversary of Shusha laid by Panahali Khan in 1752.

In his speech, the Culture Minister noted the city's historical and cultural importance. Anar Karimov stressed the importance of its promotion both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

He pointed out that Shusha is experiencing the second anniversary of its independence as the cultural capital.

" We express our deepest gratitude to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev for giving us this pride. The project "Shusha talks" focuses on the promotion of the city's heritage. The Culture Ministry invites journalists, bloggers and historians to join the project. Depending on the success of the project, we plan to continue this initiative in the coming years," said Anar Karimov.

The Culture Minister called on everyone to take an active part in the public discussion of the project.

Head of the Culture Ministry's Media and Communication Department Maryam Gafarzadeh provided insight into the project. Public and cultural figures, bloggers and other representatives of the creative industry are invited to join the initiative in order to expand cooperation with the Culture Ministry in connection with the Year of Shusha.

Discussions within the project are planned to be held in Shusha.

