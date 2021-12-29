By Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan has released another video inspired by Nizami Ganjavi's "Seven Beauties".

A video titled "Maghreb Beauty" was shown to the guests of the evening.

The image of the Maghreb Beauty was embodied by talented writer Natella Osmanli.

The video contains vivid examples of Nizami's poetry to music from Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties".

The project brought together project curator Sona Guliyeva, costume designer Sabina Zulalova, Niyaz Ilyasoghlu (poem reader) and videographer-Medina Dorozhkina.

Notably, separate videos dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi's "Seven Beauties" have been already released as part of the project.

Art Fest Nizami encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects. It also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage.

The festival features workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and other events dedicated to the work of Nizami Ganjavi.

Within the framework of the project, separate videos have been created for "Seven Beauties".

The event is organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Icharishahar Historical and Architectural Reserve, Icharishahar Museum Center and Baku City Main Department of Culture.

Art Fest Nizami is being held at the initiative of the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, artist and art critic Dadash Mammadov within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

The festival is curated by director of the Art School, Sona Guliyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

---

