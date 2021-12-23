By Laman Ismayilova

Elvin Adigozal's film "Bilasuvar" has been awarded at the 3rd Moscow Premiere International Film Festival of the Commonwealth Countries. The film won a special jury prize for the best filmmaker's work.

The film "Bilasuvar" tells about the life the residents, essential human qualities and relationships that reflect the inner essence of people.

The film was produced by Karakteres, Memuar Films and Adari Films.

The cast includes actors Kamran Aghabalayev, Gunel Zulfugarli, Ilgar Dadash, Tofig Aslanov, Lachin Aslanova, Niyameddin Amanov, Gunel Mirzali, Jahangir Melik, Mammad Hajiyev, Ruslan Ismayilov, Teymur Guliyev and others.

Previously, the film was successfully presented at film festivals in South Korea, France and Russia.

In October, the film was screened at Kinoshock Open Film Festival in Russia.

Teymur Gambarov's film "Gukhuroba" was also screened within the festival.

The film narrates about a taxi driver who fulfills a friend's request to deliver a wedding dress for his daughter from Baku to the highland of Gukhuroba village.

"Gukhuroba" was named best at the Commonwealth International Film School of Young Cinematographers in Georgia. The film received the prize of the Jury of Film Critics.

In September, the film won a special prize at the Umut 2021 International Forum of Young Cinema.

The cast includes Elkhan Samadov, Roza Ibadova, Ilgar Dadash, Jahangir Malik, Rada Nasibova.

A special program "Young Azerbaijani Cinema" was also presented as part of the festival.

National films "Chameleon", "Towards Evening", "Heartbreath" and others were screened as part of the event.

--

