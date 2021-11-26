By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Ganjavi International Forum participants have been awarded with a memorial badge "Nizami Ganjavi-880".

First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev presented the badge to the honorable guests of the forum.

In his speech, Elnur Aliyev stressed the importance of the badge in promoting Nizami's poetry. He regarded it as a symbol glorifying Nizami's legacy in the international arena.

The memorial badge was prepared in accordance with the "Action Plan for the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Nizami Ganjavi International Forum will last until November 26.

The forum features panel discussions on multiple topics such as "The influence of Nizami's work on the political and social traditions of the medieval East", "Nizami Ganjavi: a view of the modern world" and others", etc.

Within the forum, it is also planned to organize a wide range of events, including book presentations, bilateral meetings and much more.

