By Laman Ismayilova

Over 400 dancers from Agjabadi, Ganja, Shaki, Baku and Aghdam have gathered at Karabakh Open Dance Cup 2021 to show their best in choreography art.

The final night was held in Aghdam's Guzanli village. The dancers performed in various dance types, including classical, modern, acrobatic, folk, Indian dance and stylization of folklore (author's dance).

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Association and the Youth Union.

Speaking about the dance cup, president of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov noted that there was particular tension during the competition in formation dance category due to large teams.

"To make a decision on this nomination, the judges had to take a technical break. The cup system does not imply the latter, third and other places. After a long discussion, the decision was made in favor of the Alov team (Baku) led by Emil Panakhov. However, Khamsa dance team (Ganja) was named best among ensembles (from 12 to 24 dancers)," said Azizov.

The list of Karabakh Open Dance Cup 2021 winners included dance ensembles Alov, Ayan, Buta, Cimbeybi (Baku), Khamsa (Ganja), Turajı (Agdam).

In conclusion, he congratulated all professionals who focuses on development of the country's young talents in the region and those who contributes to the renovation of dance art in Azerbaijan.

