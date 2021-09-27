By Laman Ismayilova

The beauty and grace of the Karabakh horse have been glorified worldwide. This magnificent horse breed is considered one of the rare horse breeds in the world and the oldest in Asia and the Caucasus.

Karabakh horse has inspired Latvian artist and photographer Dace Strausa to create a series of paintings dedicated to this incredible horse breed.

Dace Strausa lived in Baku for two years. Shortly after her arrival, thanks to her genuine interest and deep love for horses, she established contacts with many horse owners, paying special attention to the Karabakh horses.

Her solo exhibition inspired by Karabakh horses was successfully held in Baku several years ago. Her personal exhibition was previously held at Baku Museum Center in 2018.

The artist left Azerbaijan several years ago and now lives in Finland. However, the theme of Karabakh horses still inspires her to create new masterpieces.

Many public and cultural figures, diplomatic missions attended the event co-organized by the Latvian embassy and the Arts Council Azerbaijan with the support of the Icharishahar State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The art project aims to strengthen the Azerbaijani-Latvian ties. A teleconference was organized with Dace Strausa, who could not attend the exhibition. In her speech, the artist noted that she missed Baku so much and expressed her gratitude for the hospitality of the people living there.

Dace Strausa's paintings are endowed with deep emotions and feelings. Through her art, she wanted to show the beauty and uniqueness of each horse.

The exhibition was followed by a concert with the participation of talented musicians, laureates of international competitions.

The performance was accompanied by photographs by Dace Strausa on a large screen. The exposition will last until September 28.

