By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Azerbaijani singer Aysel Mammadova (AISEL) has presented a new music project.

The project "Obsession" consists of five original songs in Azerbaijani and English, recorded exclusively with musicians in live versions.

The singer admits that she faced difficulties while recording the music due to the variety of music styles and languages.

"Nevertheless, we decided to release tracks in Azerbaijani and English in one EP-album (mini-album), which is also will be available at all digital platforms. Songs will be released once a week," Aisel told Trend Life.

Eljan Jabrailov (bass guitar), Mehran Ismayilzade (drums) and Shamil Mammadov (guitar), sound designers, including the authoer of the lyrics in English Fidan Aliva, Rustam Rzayev andEmin Karim (STKHA), as well as Seymur Seyidbeyli and his film crew took part in the project.

The idea for the video was created and implemented together with the stylist Murad Veliyev, who also set design for the video.

Aysel Mammadova, known under her stage name AISEL, is a pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger. Between 1995 and 2006, she studied at the Bulbul School of Music. At the age of 16, Aysel entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, classic piano department.

Her debut single "So Magical" was released in 2013, followed by "You are in me" in 2014. The singer’s repertoire includes such self-written works as "Gravity", "9 Moons Of Saturn", "Dream On" and other songs.

Her vast experience in jazz festivals reaches far across the Azerbaijani borders. The singer has participated in music events held in Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Italy.

She has also performed at festivals such as the Caspian Jazz & Blues Festival (2002), the Baku International Jazz Festival (2005/2006), the MuzEnergo Festival of Music Improvisation (2007), Montreux Jazz Festival (2009), and the Caucasus Jazz Festival (2012).

Aysel represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the sing "X My Heart". The song was written by the famous Greek composer and producer Dimitris Kontopoulos and Swedish songwriter Sandra Bjurman.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz