By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Jony (Jahid Huseynli) will perform at the Scarlet Sails graduates' holiday on June 25.

The celebration is the most massive and famous public event during the White Nights Festival in St. Petersburg.

The tradition began in 1968, when several Leningrad schools united to celebrate the end of the school year in connection with the symbolism of the popular 1922 children's book Scarlet Sails by Alexander Grin.

During the first celebration, a brigantine with scarlet sails sailed along the English Embankment and the Admiralty Embankment towards the Winter Palace. The 1961 release of the film Scarlet Sails boosted the popularity both of the book and of the tradition.

As a symbol of fulfilling child's dream to be adult and free from "schools and rules" the brigantine with scarlet sails turned to be an emblem of transition to a new wishfully beautiful adult life upon school-graduation.

The tradition interrupted in later Soviet period, but was again reborn since 2005.

In 2021, the event will be held in compliance with all safety measures amid coronavirus pandemic.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit "Alley".

In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli has recently been named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song "Comet" was named "Song of the Year" according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

In June, the singer has been named best in "Best Song" category at "MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning". He won the prize for the song "Comet".

Notably, Jony was nominated in four categories "Best Singer", "Best Male Video", "Best Song" for the song "Comete". The duet song with Emin "Fireplace" was presented in the nomination "Best Collaboration".

