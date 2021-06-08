By Laman Ismayilova

French Mezzo TV channel Mezzo has broadcasted the works of Azerbaijani classics.

The concert featured Uzeyir Hajibeyli's Overture from Koroghlu opera, Haji Khanmammadov's Concerto no. 2 for tar and orchestra, Fikrat Amirov's Symphony "To the Memory of Nizami" and Arif Melikov's Symphony no. 4

The music pieces were performed by the Russian State Academic Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, conductor Fuad Ibrahimov.

Famous tar musician, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sahib Pashazade also took part in the concert held at Moscow State Conservatory last year.

"The greatness of Azerbaijani classical music and mugham is known all over the world, and we are proud to present our art. It is a great honor for me that I became the first Azerbaijani tar player whose performance is presented on such a prestigious world TV channel. This concert will be presented within the framework of a five-year contract during some seasons, " Sahib Pashazadeh told Trend Life.

The TV channel also streamed Firkat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" and concerts with participation of People's Artists of Azerbaijan, including pianist Murad Huseynov, mugham singer Alim Gasimov conductor Rauf Abdullayev (conductor).

Formed in 992, Mezzo is a French television channel devoted to classical music, opera and ballet, jazz and world music.

In 2008, TV channel introduced a new filler feature, Divertimezzo, renamed Intermezzo in 2011, consisting of video clips fashioned from its programmes, with the usual wide range of music.

Mezzo TV is broadcasting in over 80 countries with an international audience of more than 60 million subscribers.

---

