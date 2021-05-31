YARAT is pleased to announce one-day exhibition "The Dive: Seven Layers of Emotive Meanings by ARTIM Lab 2021" participants Elmira Babayeva, Saida Guluzade, Nazrin Mammadova, Laman Mammadova, Sabina Mehdiyeva, Ayna Moazzen, Rafiga Novruzlu, Marta Ramazan, Nargiz Samedova, Nigar Safarova and Shabnam Valiyeva on June 3.

First studio exhibition the program features the final result of mentoring conducted by the Jahangir

Salimkahnov with ARTIM Lab participants.

The workshops under the concept of "NAZIRA" have been dedicated to launching new creative

projects by taking advantage of any element borrowed from another work of art.

The purpose of the training was to create "outlooks" onto Nizami Ganjavi`s poem "Seven Beauties" by various means, even in an unusual way and format. "NAZIRA" in the eastern poetic traditions is an "answer" of the

poet to the work (poem) of another poet.

The task was given to the participants to read the literary work and mark some plot/motive,metaphor, description, even indirect information, to choose an element related to any possible subject, be it astronomy, social strata, love etiquette, astrology, courtly pastimes, gemmology, cultural geography, etc. and to think about how this "appropriated" material could stimulate one`s artistic imagination.

The current studio exhibition provides an opportunity to follow the results of this process and feel the approach of today’s creatives to the literary monument of the old Epoque.

Jahangir Salimkhanov is UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage National Expert and Head of International Relations Department at the Azerbaijan National Conservatoire, member of European Cultural Parliament, Judging Panel member of EMYA - European Museum of the Year Award (2011-2016).

Curator, facilitator, promoter of artistic projects across various segments of cultural domain.Lecturer, panelist, speaker, presenter at the festivals, conferences, symposia, and other cultural events in Azerbaijan and abroad - from Abu Dhabi to Vancouver, and from Oslo to Bangkok.

One of his current activities since 2018 is coordinating Nasimi Festival – a multidisciplinary international

event held annually in Baku.

For nearly three decades regularly teaches courses on various disciplines - from contemporary music to cultural policy to creative process in Azerbaijanian, English, Russian.

Opening Date: June 3. Time: 12 pm- 8pm. Address: ARTIM Lab Studio, Nizami street, 8/12 (near M.

Akhundov garden). Admission is free.

YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents ARTIM Lab project – a yearlong studio practice and workshops for people of 18 – 30 years old. The main goal is to give an opportunity to engage in contemporary forms of art through experimental practices, try out different media and artistic strategies, the capacity of verbalizing the idea of the work. YARAT provides shared studios throughout duration of the training program, consistent dialogue with YARAT’s curatorial team, extracurricular activities (meeting the artist etc.), 24-hour 3 presentations and one final show at ARTIM Project Space. ARTIM Lab requires commitment investing in theory and knowledge and engage into daily studio practice, generate new ideas and produce new works.

