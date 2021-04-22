By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has launched a scientific-research programme aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's mugham art.

The project coordinator, Doctor of Philology Gulhuseyn Kazimli and the head of the Research Laboratory for the Restoration and Improvement of Ancient Musical Instrument at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Mammadali Mammadov visited the National History Museum, Trend Life reported.

They viewed a number of tar samples, including a unique relic of 1744, presented to the great performer Mirza Faraj in 1890 in the Iranian city of Rasht, as well as musical instruments by Mashadi Suleiman and Bahram Mansurov. All these tar musicians have left a deep mark on the performing arts of Azerbaijan.

Tar or a long-necked plucked lute is traditionally crafted and performed throughout Azerbaijan

It is made from mulberry, walnut and pear trees, and the face of the instrument is made from cattle heart membrane. Its strings differ by thickness and composition.

The music and craftsmanship of Azerbaijani musical instrument, tar, was inscribed in the UNESCO list in 2012.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Center is currently working on a plan for the development of various cultural events, lectures and online projects aimed at promoting mugham and national music.

Moreover, the Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum on joint cooperation with Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The document was signed with the aim of developing cooperation and strengthening relations in the field of culture and art, promoting national spiritual values ​​and cultural heritage, preparing new joint projects, holding events, festivals and meetings.

A working group will be created for this purpose. All necessary measures will be taken for implementing joint projects as well as work aimed at the creative development of the younger generation.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

