By Laman Ismayilova

Members of the Shusha State Musical Theater have been awarded with honorable certificates.

The theater workers, including Honored Artists Nazir Rustamov, Teymur Mammadov, actresses Bahar Gamzayeva, Pustakhanim Zeynalova, chief artist Valeh Mammadov were among the recipients, Trend Life reported.

Presenting certificates of honor to the actors, the chairman of Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, People's Artist Azer Pasha Nematov spoke about the history of the Shusha State Musical Theater and stressed its significance for national culture.

He praised the Shusha State Musical Theater for its contribution to the Azerbaijani theater art.

In their remarks, the director of the Shusha State Musical Theater, Honored Artist Yadigar Muradov and the recipients expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union, for the high appraisal of their work.

Shusha Musical Drama Theater has been operating since 1938. In 1992, the theater moved to Baku due to the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

In 2018, Shusha State Musical Drama Theater opened its doors after the major reconstruction.

The reconstruction works were commissioned by the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.

On the second floor there are rooms for sound and light operators, a film projection room. The stage was reconstructed as well. The building was provided with new telecommunication systems.

The theater successfully stages works of such prominent figures as Fatali Akhundov, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, Jafar Jabbarly, Samad Vurgun, etc.

---

