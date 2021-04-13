By Laman Ismayilova

Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is intended to expand ties with Kyrgyzstan.

The decision was made at the meeting between the President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Imanaliyev.

The meeting focused on further development and expansion of ties with Kyrgyzstan, a founding member of the Foundation.

In her speech, Gunay Afandiyeva stressed the importance of the meeting and spoke about the prospects for further cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

Minister Kayrat Imanaliyev praised the activities of the Foundation and said he would support the work done by the organization and the projects carried out.

Kairat Imanaliyev highly appreciating the activities of the Foundation. The Minister expressed his readiness to support the ongoing work and projects of the organization.

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was established at Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's initiative and with the support of the Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Turkish leaders.

The headquarters of the organization is located in Baku, Azerbaijan. The president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is Gunay Afandiyeva.

The opening ceremony of the foundation's building was held within the framework of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States in October 2019 with the participation of foreign ministers of the member and observer countries of the foundation, as well as heads of international Turkic cooperation organizations.

The foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The organization provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

In 2019, at the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council), Uzbekistan became a member of the organization, and Hungary received the status of an observer country.

In February 2021, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz