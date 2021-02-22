By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Turkish Youth Foundations have organized "Karabakh Victory" Art Competition to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The main goal of the project was to show the Victory to the general public through the eyes of young artists of Azerbaijan and Turkey, to further strengthen fraternal relations.

More than 200 artists took part in the competition aimed at showing Azerbaijan's victory through the eyes of young talents.

The jury included the professors of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts - People's Artists Fuad Salayev, Salhab Mammadov and Honored Artist Azad Zeynalov.

The first place was taken by Sevinj Aliguliyeva, the second place went to Mahluga Hasanli, while Ayla Bayramli ranked third. The winners will have a trip to Turkey.

Nigar Guliyeva, Hajar Farzaliyeva, Said Iskandarov, Laman Hasanli, Kenul Alizade, Amina Hajili and Fidan Allahverdiyeva were awarded with certificates and incentive prizes from the Azerbaijan Youth Fund.

