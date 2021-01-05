By Laman Ismayilova

Anar Karimov has been appointed the Azerbaijan Minister of Culture. President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard, Azerag reported.

By another presidential order, Anar Karimov has been relieved of his post as First Deputy Minister of Culture.

The Order of the President dated July 20, 2020 No. 2163 "On granting the authority to temporarily act as Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was annulled as well.

