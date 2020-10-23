By Laman Ismayilova

"Karabakh Cup 2020" International Arts Contestis is underway in the country from October 21.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association, the art contest will last until November 17, Trend Life reported.

The competition has been held in Agjabadi and Barda regions for 6 years. This year it was planned to be held in the Aghdam region. However, the art contest is being held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic and military actions in Azerbaijan.

"We believe that in the coming days we will receive news of the complete victory over the Armenian aggressors, the glorious tricolor flag of Azerbaijan will proudly fly in the sky of Karabakh! The memory of all our martyrs who died in the battles for the Motherland will forever remain in our hearts. The Karabakh Cup has been held for several years. Every year, art workers from all regions, the capital of Baku, as well as neighboring countries - Georgia, Turkey, Iran, Russia, Ukraine and other countries take part in the competition, President of ADA and Deputy of AYU Aziz Azizov told Trend Life.

One of the goals of the competition is to strengthen love for the Motherland and inspire everyone, from children to adults. Karabakh is our present, our future, our sorrow and our joy. In a word, Karabakh is everything for us! We must pass this love on to the next generation, from children to adults. This is our honorable work, our civil duty. We believe that next year we will hold the "Karabakh Cup" in Karabakh, and not in any region. I wish success to all participants in the competition. On behalf of our team, we thank the jury and educators who bring up talented youth, who always support us in such projects, he added,

All videos of the competition are posted on YouTube channel:

Visual art contest materials will be posted on Facebook.

The jury includes highly qualified specialists, honored cultural and art workers of Azerbaijan.

The organizing committee of the competition has nothing to do with the jury. The jury has the right not to award awards and duplicate individual places in the competition. The jury's decision is final and non-negotiable.

The winner of the Grand Prix will be ​​determined in each genre. Participants will be awarded with the titles DIPLOMAT I, II, III degrees and LAUREAT I, II, III degrees in each nomination in each age category.

The jury reserves the right not to award the Grand Prix or other titles and to repeat them.

Contacts for registration:

+99412 4971236

+99450 2502293

+99450 2502296

E-mail: [email protected]

Media partners are Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az,

