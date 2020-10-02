By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Writers' Union have announced the winners of a story writing contest focused on fighting against coronavirus.

First Deputy Minister of Culture, Acting Minister of Culture Anar Karimov took part in the award ceremony.

Nearly 417 stories were presented to the jury, of which 29 stories were not accepted to the contest as they did not comply with the project rules.

The competition program included 388 stories. In accordance with the rules of the competition, five winning works were selected.

The jury members also chose 20 interesting stories to be published along with the winning works.

As a result of the contest, the first place went to Natig Mammadli (Crowned Angels), second-Sevinj Elsever (Birds, don't fly away), while Javidan (House) ranked third.

Special awards were presented to Reihan Yusifgizi (Doctor's Diary), Akpar Goshali (Irada, I am dying).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz