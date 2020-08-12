By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani fashion designers continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Fashion designer Shervin Najafpour has dazzled guests of fashion show in Turkey. Her fashion collection "Land of our origin" was highly appreciated by fashionistas.

"Land of our origin" is characterized by the elegant silhouettes and gorgeous color palette.

Through her fashion collection, Shervin Najafpour aims to promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage.

The fashion collection features 15 magnificent gowns inspired by Azerbaijani flag and Gobustan rock art.

Settled since the 8th millennium BC, Gobustan is home to some of the world's most impressive rock engravings

Most of the rock engravings in Gobustan depict primitive men, animals, battle-pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, pictures of sun and stars.

Stunning fashion collection was created together with the support of famous Turkish designer Haktan Bucke, world-famous Turkish "Argento" beachwear company as well as "Your Bohemian", which sells Shervin Najafpur collections in Antalya.

The fashion collection was previously shown at Antalya Fashion Week-2020.

Shervin Najafpour is a Norwegian fashion designer of Azerbaijani origin. She designs stylish clothes for many celebrities and even royal family.

Last year, Shervin Najafpour presented "I'm a Star" collection at Antalya Fashion Week 2019 in Turkey. Her collection was highly appreciated by fashion experts.

---

