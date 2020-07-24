By Laman Ismayilova

A feature film "Farida" has been awarded at the 4th Gorky Fest Film Festival of Contemporary Cinema.

The festival was held in Nizhny Novgorod on July 17-23, 2020, after the lifting of quarantine measures in Russia.

Co-produced by Narimanfilm Studio and St. Petersburg School of New Cinema, the film won prize for the "Best Film Director".

The film tells about a young girl from the village of Khinalig, who comes to St. Petersburg to find her husband. She doesn't know anything about where he is now. The big city brings and takes away people and turns her life upside down.

The main role in the film is played by a young actress Maryam Ibragimova. The cast also includes Abdukarim Nasirov, Dilya Ulasheva and other actors. The film was shot in the drama genre. Filming took place in St. Petersburg.

Scriptwriter and director of the film is Ksenia Lagutina, cameraman Dmitry Nagovsky, sound designer-Alexander Demyanov, producer- Nariman Mammadov.

The president of Gorky Fest Film Festival of Contemporary Cinemas is actor Mikhail Porechenkov. The professional jury this year included the head of the Kinoprime Foundation Anton Malyshev, screenwriter, director and singer Anastasia Palchikova, actor and producer Yegor Koreshkov as well as film director and screenwriter Ivan Tverdovsky.

The competition program featured various works, including short films and documentaries.

The main goal of the festival is to show the development of the film language and the transformation of classical forms.

The festival also aims to showcase modern viewers the characters of Russian cinema with their exciting topics, as well as to unite local film industry specialists to form a regional cinematographic community and create a production base for filmmakers in Russia and abroad.

The festival awarded films in various nominations: Grand Prix, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, For Profession, Special Prize as well as prize "For Contribution to Contemporary Cinema".

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz