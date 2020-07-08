By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is invited to take part in the 9th St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum to be held on November 12-14.

The country, which received the honorary "Guest Country" status is currently working on an extensive range of events that seek to demonstrate the wealth of the national culture and art.

At the 2018 Forum, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture signed a joint statement regarding the award of this special status to Azerbaijan in 2020. This statement will help further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries and foster further mutual enrichment processes between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Speakers from Azerbaijan will take an active part in the business program of the Forum, including the discussions of the Open Lectures Culture 2.0, screening of Azerbaijan films, presentation of the puppet exhibition, a concert of the symphony orchestra in Shostakovich Academic Philharmonia of Saint Petersburg, "Love Legend" ballet by Arif Melikov, Azerbaijani composer, and People’s Artist of the USSR in Mariinsky Theatre and a gala concert of the Folk Dance Ensemble.

Another memorable event will be the opening of the Azerbaijani Hall in the State Hermitage Museum. The upcoming exhibition will display cultural artifacts from Azerbaijan that are kept in the museum collection. The Russian Museum of Ethnography will also present its own renewed Azerbaijani Hall.

In addition, it is also planned to open an exhibition dedicated to life and work of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

Another planned event is the performance of music by the Azerbaijani composer Faraj Garayev by the Baku Chamber Orchestra.

Literary recital, participation of Azerbaijani artists in Jazz Across BordersForum & Festival and other events are among other projects to be held as part of the forum.

The annual forum brings together theater, opera and ballet stars, outstanding directors and musicians, public figures.

The forum's activities are focused on international cooperation, mutual enrichment of cultures and integration of Russia into the global cultural space.

The large-scale project features both a business program for professionals and numerous cultural events for residents and guests of St. Petersburg.

