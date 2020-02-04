By Laman Ismayilova

Works of famous artists Vadjiya Samadova and Latif Feyzullayev have been displayed at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Baku.

Some 40 art pieces were presented at the exhibition organized by the Culture Ministry and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Baku.

First, Honored Artist Nargiz Jalilova informed the guests about the exposition.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Aghali Ibrahimov then stressed the richness of the artists works. He also noted their merits in the country's fine art.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the grandson of the artist couple Aghshin Feyzullayev expressed his gratitude for project organizers.

Later, a website was presented to the art lovers with the purpose to inform a wide audience about the work of both artists. The exhibition was highly appreciated by visitors.

