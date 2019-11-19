By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd season of Baku Fashion Expo, Azerbaijan's most fashionable project was held in Baku, bringing together the country's best fashion experts.

The fashion event was organized by the Azerbaijan Association of Fashion Designers twice a year with the support of Non Stop Creative Agency, Baku Business Center, Lenovo, in partnership with Yoga, YAR, Dastan, Phobia VR and Class A fashion school.

This season, all visitors had a chance not only to enjoy fashion exhibits from the country’s best designers, but also to see the backstage of the fashion world.

Moreover, the participants were delighted with stunning photo works of Panah Mehti. In his photographs, Panah captured the process of fashion creativity.

The project was attended by designers representing brands - Fakhriya Khalafova, Sabina Zulalova, Gunel Behbudova, Zumrud Mirzaliyeva, Natavan Aliyeva, Gunay Bornak, Limpero, MMMDN and Sida.

A showroom of local designers was also presented for the guests. The local fashion brands included Zumrud Mirzaliyeva, Dastan, Swan Maiden, Yar, Ozelim, Zum, Firdaws By LA, April Kids, Gunay Bornak, Diyar, Salamakhina, Jazzy Be, Tulip, Nami by Namito, Partcha, Velor by Lala Rahimova, Sevart and N Ali Couture.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

