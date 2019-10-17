By Laman Ismayilova

Preparations on "The Imagine One World Kimono" project are underway. The project aims to create 206 kimonos representing each of the countries expected to take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Another meeting with the project representatives was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, Azertag reported.

At the meeting, a number of sketches on kimono dedicated to Azerbaijan were presented on the basis of the embassy's recommendations.

Azerbaijani charge d`affaires in Japan Farid Talibov selected kimono sketch for the country.

The project participants stressed that the sketch would be prepared and submitted to the embassy soon.

"The Imagine Oneworld Kimono" project was founded in 2014. Over the past years, the project has been successfully showcasing its early creations at fashion shows.

Azerbaijan will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August 2020, which is the nation's seventh consecutive appearance at the Summer Olympics in the post-Soviet era.

The country entered two artistic gymnasts into the Olympic competition. Ivan Tikhonov and Marina Nekrasova received a spare berth each from the men's and women's apparatus events, respectively, as one of the highest-ranked gymnasts, neither part of the team nor qualified directly through the all-around, at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

The country also qualified a squad of rhythmic gymnasts for the individual and group all-around by finishing in the top 16 (for individual) and top 5 (for group), respectively, at the 2019 World Championships in Baku.

Azerbaijani shooters achieved quota places for the following events by virtue of their best finishes at the 2018 ISSF World Championships, the 2019 ISSF World Cup series, European Championships or Games, and European Qualifying Tournament, as long as they obtained a minimum qualifying score (MQS) by May 31, 2020.

At the same time, national swimmers further achieved qualifying standards in the following events (up to a maximum of 2 swimmers in each event at the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT), and potentially 1 at the Olympic Selection Time (OST).

Azerbaijan also qualified two wrestlers for each of the following weight classes into the Olympic competition; all of whom finished among the top six to book Olympic spots in the men's freestyle 97 kg and women's freestyle 50 kg at the 2019 World Championships.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz