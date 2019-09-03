By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Mexican pianist Jesus Lepe Rico, who is on a tour to Azerbaijan, performed masterpieces of the famous composers Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, as well as some works by Mexican composers Castro and Belisario at the International Mugham Center in Baku on September 2.

The audience highly appreciated the maestro for recreating an atmosphere in which the classic and the festive were harmoniously combined.

Lepe Rico expressed his pleasure for being again in Baku and having the opportunity to share his art with the Azerbaijani public.

He will perform at the Gabala Culture Center on September 6, and in Sumgayit on September 11.

Jesus Lepe Rico was born in Tampico, Mexico. He studied music at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas and at the Universidad of Veracruz. He was awarded at the national level as a Tamaulipan artist of the year 2012 and has been a scholar on several occasions by the Universidad of Veracruz and the International Institute for Young Musicians during his career.

The pianist performed as a soloist in numerous stages in Mexico. He is the founder and general director of the Papantla International Piano Festival. In addition, he acts as a performer and director of the piano class of the Municipal Culture House.

