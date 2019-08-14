By Laman Ismayilova

The world-famous jazz vocalist Michelle Walker will delight jazz lovers at the International Mugham Center on September 24. The New York star will please local residents with a wonderful music.

With her incredible voice, jazz singer Michelle Walker moves easily from a dark, deep tone to a mid- range, swinging lilt.

The charismatic singer masterly uses a blend of blues, bebop, swing and soul with playful rhythmic expressiveness.

Based in New York City, Walker bends the lines and pushes the boundaries of jazz vocal art. She is very versatile and blessed with a beautifully distinctive voice. She has a refreshing approach to arranging and interpreting often easily recognizable contemporary songs.

The singer has performed in Europe multiple times, including in the Lincoln Center Women in Jazz Festival. She also toured with the jazz vocal legend Mark Murphy.

The concert tickets can be purchased at 28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Park Bulvar, ASAN Service centers and all ticket offices in Baku as well as on www.iticket.az.

Creation of the International Mugham Center in Baku is of special importance among the projects accomplished towards the safeguarding of the national moral values and promotion of the Azerbaijani music culture.

On April 6, 2005, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the creation of the International Mugham Center in Baku. Spectacular design of the building is based on the elements and shapes of the tar, national musical instrument used in performing mugham.

The center covers 7,500 square meters and has 3 storeys. The building includes a 350-seat concert hall, a club, classrooms, a recording studio, and the 80-seat restaurant "Ud".

Equipments for the building were brought from Italy, Austria, France and Turkey. Over 2,000 glasses of different sizes were used in its construction.

International Mugham Center implements a number of projects devoted to mugham, ashig art, classical music, folk music of different nations, etc.

Among them are such projects as "Mugham Evenings", "Evenings of Ashig Music", "Pearls of Ethnic Music", "Unforgettable", "Evenings of Dastan", Baku Summer Jazz Days and other events.

The Center hosts mugham and jazz festivals, international conferences and concerts of various singers and music bands.

