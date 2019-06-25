By Laman Ismayilova

Japan's IHI philharmonic orchestra will perform excerpts from the great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev’s "Seven beauties" ballet.

The concert will be held in Toyosu Civic Center concert hall in Tokyo on July 5, Azertag reported.

Organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, the event marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's diplomatic service bodies.

It should be noted that the "Seven Beauties" ballet was composed by Gara Garayev in 1952. It is based on motifs of Nizami Ganjavi's "Seven Beauties" poem written in 1197. The ballet tells the story of a young prince who draws inspiration and wisdom from his seven princesses from different countries.

The orchestra will be conducted by Shinya Sugiura, the music director is Kyoko Matsuura.

From the first concert held on July 4, 2018, regular concerts of the IHI philharmonic orchestra have been held twice a year in the Toyosu Civic Center. The orchestra also performs at the regional event held in Toyosu area.

