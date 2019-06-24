By Laman Ismayilova

Colorful works of young and talented artist Fatima Aghayeva have impressed art lovers at Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery in Baku.

The exhibition "Baku is a Fairy Tale" was dedicated to the City of Winds, which is dear to the hearts of millions of people.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku offers endless delight for travelers enthusiastic about history, art and architecture.

From modern architecture to the ancient streets, there are many charming places to visit in the City of Winds.

The exhibition featured paintings depicting Absheron gardens, Icherisheher sights, the courtyards of the former Sovetskaya street and modern Baku views, Trend Life reported.

For Fatima Aghayeva, Baku is a colorful city with an incredibly warm atmosphere of good-neighborliness and spiritual culture. The talented artist brilliantly conveys the atmosphere of the city.

"The exhibition is dedicated to the people of Baku and everyone who loves our city. This is my first solo exhibition, and I have long wanted to show a synthesis of old and new Baku," said the artist.

Fatima Aghayeva said that her love to Baku was inherited from her parents. The artist surprised her parents by organizing an exposition inspired by the city.

"Of course, my parents like the way our city is changing. But each time, passing by those places where they spent their childhood and youth, they reminisce," she added.

The artist prepared the exposition based on old photos of Baku and memories of her parents.

For Aghayeva, the painting "Soviet Yard" is among the main works presented at the exhibition.

As for her favorite spot, the artist feels very comfortable in Icherisheher. Her workshop is located there. It is noteworthy that the artist will create new projects in future.

The exhibition aroused great interest among the audience. Famous artists and photographers, public figures, representatives of the creative intelligentsia attended the event.

