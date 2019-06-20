By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra will give a concert at the State Philharmonic Hall on July 5.

The orchestra will be conducted by Orkhan Gashimov, graduate of the Moscow State Conservatory, Day.Az reported.

A talented violinist Umida Abbasova, who is a laureate of international competitions, will be the soloist of the concert.

The evening will feature music pieces by such composers as L. Beethoven, J. Sibelius, M. Ravel, etc. The concert will start at 19:00.

Tickets can be purchased at all ticket offices of Baku and on www.iticket.az.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli was formed in 1920, being one of the first orchestras in the Soviet Union, at the request of composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The first master of the orchestra was an experienced conductor M. I. Chernyakhovski.

Many great works of world music such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others occupy honorable place in the repertoire of the orchestra. The orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually. Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals In Italy.

The State Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical musicians’ gathering. The building was constructed during 1910-1920.

There are seven bodies in this grandiose building. These are Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra, Azerbaijan State Choral Chapel, Azerbaijan State Camera Orchestra named after G. Garayev, Azerbaijan State Piano Trio, Azerbaijan State String Quartet, the honored Collective named after F. Amirov, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble and Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Musical Instruments.

Performances of soloists from foreign countries are regularly organized there.

